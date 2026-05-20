Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

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20.05.2026 18:19:29

Why Did USA Rare Earth Stock Just Pop?

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock jumped 11% through 11:55 a.m. ET Wednesday as investors continue to guess whether China will or won't ease restrictions on rare-earth magnet exports -- flooding global markets with magnets, and threatening USA Rare Earth profits.The good news: Today, it seems China may not ease those restrictions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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