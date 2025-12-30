DigitalBridge Aktie
WKN DE: A3DR58 / ISIN: US25401T6038
30.12.2025 01:36:56
Why DigitalBridge Group Stock Rocked the Market Today
The post-holiday and pre-New Year's period is typically a sleepy time for most stocks. However, Digital Bridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) was not one of those stocks as 2025 came to a close. On Monday, the company's share price surged almost 10% higher after news of a buyout from a strategic investor hit the headlines.In a joint press release, DigitalBridge and SoftBank Group divulged that the latter has agreed to acquire the former. The total enterprise value of the deal is roughly $4 billion, the two companies wrote.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
