Dyne Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2QB6B / ISIN: US26818M1080
|
11.12.2025 00:00:54
Why Dyne Therapeutics Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) stock stood apart from its biotech peers on Hump Day, posting a meaty share price gain across the trading session. On the back of an analyst's upgrade, accompanied by a significant price target raise, investors piled into the stock to lift it to a nearly 7% increase. The person behind the upgrade was Jay Olson of Oppenheimer. Before market open, he changed his recommendation on Dyne stock to outperform (buy, in other words) from his previous perform (hold). He also nearly quadrupled his price target on the shares, to $40 apiece from $11.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
