|
09.10.2024 00:16:03
Why Eli Lilly Was Such a Healthy Stock Today
The CBO's report was titled "How Would Authorizing Medicare to Cover Anti-Obesity Medications Affect the Federal Budget?" One of its major takeaways is that if the government's health insurance program were to cover weight loss drugs like Eli Lilly's Zepbound starting in January 2026, it would add a total of $35 billion in federal spending from that year through 2034. Currently, there are precious few Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized GLP-1 treatments for obesity, giving Zepbound an early-mover advantage.
