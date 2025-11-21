Eversource Energy Aktie

Eversource Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14NE5 / ISIN: US30040W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.11.2025 18:42:48

Why Eversource Energy Stock Was Wilting This Week

Recently, it seemed almost like someone shut the lights off on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock. Investors traded out of the regional New England electric and natural gas utility in a rout that began on Wednesday, following a regulator's decision. Week-to-date as of mid-afternoon Friday the company's shares were down nearly 12% in price, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Wednesday, Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) turned down Eversource's proposed sale of its water utility unit, Aquarion. This was to be a major deal -- the company had agreed to divest it to a quasi-public corporation in the state, the Aquarion Water Authority, in a transaction valued at around $2.4 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eversource Energymehr Nachrichten