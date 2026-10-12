Harmony Biosciences Aktie

Harmony Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040

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13.10.2026 01:16:32

Why Harmony Biosciences Stock Got Mashed on Monday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) is getting a new leader, but investors aren't happy about it. On news of a major C-Suite change, they eagerly sold shares in the pharmaceutical company to leave it with more than a 5% loss on Monday.

That morning, Harmony announced that its current COO and member of its board, Peter Anastasiou, is to become CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2027. In a planned succession, he will replace the healthcare company's current chief, Jeffrey Dayno, who will stay with Harmony in an advisory role throughout that year.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Harmony Biosciences 37,51 1,30% Harmony Biosciences

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