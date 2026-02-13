Hycroft Mining Aktie

Hycroft Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.02.2026 17:42:08

Why Hycroft Mining Stock Popped Today

After three days of gains, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock took a tumble this week, slipping 2% Wednesday, then 8% Thursday!As of 11 a.m. ET Friday, though, shares of the gold miner (which also mines silver) are up 12.7%, and almost back to where they began the week. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hycroft Mining Corp

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.