Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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12.03.2026 18:05:00
Why I Wouldn't Touch Lucid Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
On paper, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock has a lot of potential. The company has a solid financial backer in the form of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It recently signed global movie star Timothée Chalamet as a brand ambassador to champion its new Gravity SUV platform. And its current market cap of just $3.2 billion pales in comparison to other EV stocks like Rivian and Tesla, which sport valuations of $19 billion and $1.3 trillion, respectively. But even with their higher valuations, both Rivian and Tesla are superior investments right now. That's due to one growth catalyst that Lucid lacks. It's one that, at least at first glance, has nothing to do with making and selling electric vehicles.For decades, self-driving cars have been "just around the corner." In 2026, the world is still waiting for a fully autonomous vehicle transportation network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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