Why Ibex Stock Crushed it on Friday

Now this was a fine way to exit a fiscal year. Just after market close on Thursday, Ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX) released its final set of financials for its fiscal 2026, and they clearly impressed market players. Throughout the Friday trading session, investors piled into the customer engagement and acquisition specialist's equity, sending it up nearly 7%.

For the fourth quarter, Ibex's revenue was just over $164 million, up almost 12% year over year. The company emphasized that this was the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. It said that during the quarter, this was particularly driven by four customer verticals, led by healthcare technology's 42% gain.

Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) also rose, albeit not as robustly. It inched up by less than 1% to $12.7 million, or $0.85 per share.

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