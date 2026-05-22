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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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22.05.2026 17:44:11
Why Infleqtion Stock Keeps Going Up
Yesterday, as you've probably heard, The Wall Street Journal reported on a Trump Administration plan to award $2 billion in grants to nine quantum computing companies -- recent SPAC IPO Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) among them -- and to take equity stakes in the companies. Infleqtion started moving one day before the announcement, then rocketed higher yesterday -- and higher again today. Up 18.7% through 11:30 a.m. ET, Infleqtion shares have gained 64% in just three days of trading, and investors are wondering: Is any price too high for this quantum computing stock? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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