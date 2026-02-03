Interactive Brokers Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072
|
03.02.2026 01:58:03
Why Interactive Brokers Group Stock Crept Higher on Monday
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) stock kicked off the trading week on a moderately positive note, closing Monday 0.5% higher. This followed the company's release of its latest set of key monthly operational and financial metrics. Interactive released its January statistics, and that first monthly update of 2026 spotlighted growth in several crucial areas of the company's operations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
