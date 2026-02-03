Interactive Brokers Group Aktie

03.02.2026

Why Interactive Brokers Group Stock Crept Higher on Monday

Why Interactive Brokers Group Stock Crept Higher on Monday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) stock kicked off the trading week on a moderately positive note, closing Monday 0.5% higher. This followed the company's release of its latest set of key monthly operational and financial metrics. Interactive released its January statistics, and that first monthly update of 2026 spotlighted growth in several crucial areas of the company's operations.
