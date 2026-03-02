Interactive Brokers Group Aktie

Interactive Brokers Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 23:46:20

Why Interactive Brokers Group Stock Was a Winner Today

An encouraging update from Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was the engine driving the specialty financial company's stock higher as the trading week and month started on the first business day of March. Monday saw the next-generation brokerage's shares rise by almost 0.7% thanks to its latest monthly metrics. As per its usual practice, Interactive released its latest monthly operational results on Monday, covering February's performance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc

mehr Nachrichten