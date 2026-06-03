Intuitive Machine a Aktie

Intuitive Machine a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007

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03.06.2026 18:27:18

Why Intuitive Machines Stock Crashed Today

For the second time in less than six months, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) is raising cash -- and boy, oh boy, are investors mad! Shares of the space stock plummeted 12.8% through noon ET Wednesday.And why?Just a few months ago, if you recall, Intuitive Machines sold $175 million in new stock to help pay for its purchase of satellite-builder Lanteris (which Intuitive will use to build its constellation of Earth-to-moon communications satellites under contract with NASA). Investors promptly sold off Intuitive stock on that news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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