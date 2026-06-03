Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
|
03.06.2026 18:27:18
Why Intuitive Machines Stock Crashed Today
For the second time in less than six months, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) is raising cash -- and boy, oh boy, are investors mad! Shares of the space stock plummeted 12.8% through noon ET Wednesday.And why?Just a few months ago, if you recall, Intuitive Machines sold $175 million in new stock to help pay for its purchase of satellite-builder Lanteris (which Intuitive will use to build its constellation of Earth-to-moon communications satellites under contract with NASA). Investors promptly sold off Intuitive stock on that news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
13.05.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.03.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)