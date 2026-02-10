iRadimed Aktie
WKN DE: A118V4 / ISIN: US46266A1097
|
10.02.2026 23:12:58
Why Iradimed Stock Soared Today
The stock of advanced medical devices maker Iradimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) was the very picture of health on Tuesday. The company released its latest earnings report, which revealed that -- for the 18th quarter in a row -- it set a new all-time high revenue figure. Also, both the top and bottom lines rose at double-digit rates. Investors rewarded this by trading the stock up by nearly 10% that day. In its fourth quarter of 2025, Iradimed earned $22.7 million in revenue, a 17% improvement over the same period of 2024. Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) flew higher, rising 23% to just under $7 million ($0.54 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu iRadimed Corp
|
09.02.26
|Ausblick: iRadimed stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: iRadimed öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)