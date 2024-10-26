|
26.10.2024 14:15:00
Why Is Starbucks Stock Down After Raising Its Dividend to an All-Time High?
On Oct. 22, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced its 14th consecutive annual dividend increase, boosting the quarterly payout by 7% to $0.61 per share or $2.44 per share per year. Starbucks started as a growth stock but has since transformed into a highly reliable dividend stock with a forward yield of 2.6%. The dividend has become a core part of Starbucks' investment thesis. Like clockwork, investors have been able to count on annual raises every September or October.Here's why Starbucks shares were actually down the morning of Oct. 23, and whether the dividend stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!