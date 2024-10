Why Is Starbucks Stock Down After Raising Its Dividend to an All-Time High?

On Oct. 22, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced its 14th consecutive annual dividend increase, boosting the quarterly payout by 7% to $0.61 per share or $2.44 per share per year. Starbucks started as a growth stock but has since transformed into a highly reliable dividend stock with a forward yield of 2.6%. The dividend has become a core part of Starbucks ' investment thesis. Like clockwork, investors have been able to count on annual raises every September or October.Here's why Starbucks shares were actually down the morning of Oct. 23, and whether the dividend stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool