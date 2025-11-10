Pool Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052
|
10.11.2025 11:13:00
Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Pool Corp? There's 1 Key Reason.
Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) is one of the latest stocks that legendary investor Warren Buffett has added to the portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway, his holding company. Yet while shares in this pool construction and maintenance products retailer has the Oracle of Omaha's "seal of approval," this has done little to spur bullishness on Wall Street.In fact, the share price tumbled by a third since the disclosure of Berkshire's position. While no sell-side analysts issued "sell" ratings on the stock, one analyst, William Blair's Ryan Merkel, last month downgraded the stock from "outperform" to "market perform."So, why is Wall Street so downbeat? Chalk it up to the short-term macroeconomic picture.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
