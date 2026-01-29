Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
29.01.2026 18:45:05
Why Joby Aviation Stock Just Crashed
Was it really just three weeks ago that I warned investors that Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), the former SPAC IPO air taxi company with zero profits and zero free cash flow, was "likely [to] run out of cash and need to sell more stock (diluting its shareholders in the process)"?And that when that happened, it "won't be good news for the stock price?"I guess it was.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!