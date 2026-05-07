Jumia Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGZM / ISIN: US48138M1053
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07.05.2026 21:19:06
Why Jumia Technologies Stock Jumped 24% This Week
Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shot up 24% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The African e-commerce and payments provider saw solid growth in the first quarter, causing investors to get more bullish on the stock. It is still down 87% from all-time highs set in 2021.Here's why Jumia Technologies stock soared this week, and whether investors should consider buying the stock right now. Jumia aims to build an e-commerce marketplace in Africa, focusing on countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco. Last quarter, revenue grew 39% year over year to $50.6 million, driven by a 31% increase in marketplace spending to $211 million. Orders also grew 31%, while active customers increased 26% over the period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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