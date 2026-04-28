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28.04.2026 20:01:40

Why Kforce Stock Is Going to the Moon Today

Kforce (NYSE: KFRC) stock is seeing a day of monster gains in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price had rocketed 44.9% higher in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET despite the S&P 500 being down 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite being down 1.1% at the same point in the day's trading. Kforce published its first-quarter results after yesterday's market close, and performance for the period topped Wall Street's expectations. Following today's dramatic valuation surge, the stock is up roughly 50% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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