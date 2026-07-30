L3Harris Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095
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30.07.2026 17:39:26
Why L3Harris Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) stock is suffering a big pullback in Thursday's trading despite publishing a strong quarterly report yesterday. The company's share price was down 11% as of 11:35 a.m. ET -- a pullback that looks even more notable given that the S&P 500 was up 0.8% at the same point in the session. L3Harris published its second-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, and it actually delivered sales and earnings that meaningfully exceeded the average Wall Street targets. Despite the strong Q2 print and some solid demand indicators, the stock is getting hit hard today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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