Lockheed Martin Aktie

Lockheed Martin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094

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18.06.2026 17:51:36

Why Lockheed Martin Stock Dropped Today

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock fell 4.2% through 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday -- and it's no mystery why.President Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. and Iran have signed an "interim agreement" to end their conflict. While it may be hard to answer the age-old question "war, huh, what is it good for?," investors today seem to think ending the Iran war will be bad news for Lockheed Martin stock. Image source: Lockheed Martin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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