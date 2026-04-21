Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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22.04.2026 00:18:23

Why Lucid Stock Surged Today

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock closed out Tuesday's trading with big gains. The electric vehicles (EV) company's share price gained 5.3% in a session that saw the S&P 500 fall 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite decline 0.6%. The stock had been up as much as 13.9% at one point in the day's trading. Lucid shares moved higher today on a recent disclosure that Uber holds a larger-than-expected share in the company. Even with today's pop, the stock is down roughly 33% year to date.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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