Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
04.08.2026 05:24:30
Why Newell Brands Stock Keeps Rising
Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) furthered their recent rally on Monday, as analysts grow more bullish on the Sharpie maker's turnaround prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Newell Brands' second-quarter net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $2 billion. That marked the first time in more than four years that the company generated positive sales growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!