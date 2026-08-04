Rising Corporation Aktie

Rising Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008

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04.08.2026 05:24:30

Why Newell Brands Stock Keeps Rising

Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) furthered their recent rally on Monday, as analysts grow more bullish on the Sharpie maker's turnaround prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Newell Brands' second-quarter net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $2 billion. That marked the first time in more than four years that the company generated positive sales growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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