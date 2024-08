Why Nike Stock Was Rising Again Today

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were moving higher today after investors responded favorably to news that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management Fund had taken a stake in the company, which was reported in Pershing Square's 13-F filing last night. As a result, shares of Nike were up 3.8% as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Thursday.Ackman is one of the most respected and attention-grabbing fund managers on Wall Street. One of the investments he's known for is his successful bet on Chipotle when that company was still reeling from the E. coli crisis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool