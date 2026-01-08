Northrop Grumman Aktie
WKN: 851915 / ISIN: US6668071029
|
08.01.2026 16:47:32
Why Northrop Grumman Stock Soared Today
Last month, SpaceX floated plans for a $1.5 trillion IPO. Now, President Trump wants to spend a similar sum on defense: "For the Good of our Country ... our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars ... This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to, and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE." Defense stocks in general are surging, and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) stock in particular is up 6.5% as of 10:35 a.m. ET.
