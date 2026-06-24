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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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24.06.2026 17:30:25
Why Oklo Stock Keeps Going Down
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, losing 5% through 11:15 a.m. ET, as investors begin to question the popularity of the small modular nuclear reactors that Oklo (and other SMR companies) have been touting.Image source: Getty Images.The Trump Administration remains very bullish on nuclear power and committed to helping build a nuclear renaissance in the U.S. -- that's the good news. The bad news is that, financially speaking, much of the administration's support is being thrown behind big nuclear reactors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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