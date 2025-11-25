Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
25.11.2025 23:54:49
Why Oklo Stock Slumped 4.2% Today
Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) fell on Tuesday, finishing the day down 4.2%. The drop came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.The success of the latest artificial intelligence (AI) model from Alphabet's Google, as well as rumors of a massive chip deal between Google and Meta Platforms, is pressuring Oklo and other nuclear stocks.Nuclear stocks like Oklo's have surged this year as investors bet on AI's future energy demands. The narrative has been straightforward: AI data centers will strain the grid, creating an urgent need for new power sources.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
