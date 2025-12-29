Four Corners Property Trust Aktie
WKN DE: A142WX / ISIN: US35086T1097
|
29.12.2025 22:38:33
Why One Fund Made a $19 Million Bet on Four Corners Property Trust Even as Shares Fell 15%
Boston-based Callodine Capital Management disclosed a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) valued at $18.67 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Callodine Capital Management established a new position in Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) during the third quarter. The fund reported ownership of 765,275 shares valued at $18.67 million as of September 30, marking an initial disclosure of this security in its quarterly 13F report.This new position in FCPT represents 1.64% of Callodine’s total reportable 13F assets as of September 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Four Corners Property Trust Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Four Corners Property Trust präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Four Corners Property Trust gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.25