Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
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03.07.2026 11:01:46
Why One Global Shipping Choke Point Isn’t a Blueprint for Another
The Strait of Malacca may be a model for how Oman and Iran could collect fees in the Strait of Hormuz, but the differences between the waterways are vast.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
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