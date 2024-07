Why Palantir Rallied 47.5% in the 1st Half of 2024

Shares of big data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) rallied 47.5% in the first half of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Palantir got a tremendous boost after reporting its fourth quarter 2023 earnings in February, causing the stock to rise to levels not seen since late 2021.The recovery has been a promising one for Palantir , which not only beat revenue guidance but also posted its first profitable year, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool