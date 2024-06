Why Palantir Rallied This Week

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software play Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) rose 10.8% this week through 12 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Although there wasn't much financial news for Palantir this week, the company did announce two contract wins. Those wins seemed to justify a bullish Wall Street analyst call on Palantir that was published on Monday.Palantir certainly got off to a good start this week. On Monday, analyst Joseph Bonner from sell-side research firm Argus Research initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel