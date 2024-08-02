|
02.08.2024 22:48:04
Why PayPal Stock Jumped 13% Last Month
Shares of financial-technology (fintech) company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) jumped 13.4% during July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock went nowhere for most of last month. And in August, it's already giving back July gains. But for a brief moment, PayPal stock was soaring on the heels of its latest quarterly financial report.On July 30, PayPal reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. At the top, the company generated revenue of $7.9 billion, which was up 8% year over year. And at the bottom, it had earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08, which was up 17%.PayPal continues to see growth in both active accounts and transactions per user. Moreover, the company's enterprise products are also growing, with expanded partnerships announced with DoorDash and Meta Platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
