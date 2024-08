Why PDD Holdings Stock Tumbled by 4% Today

Even though PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) had little proprietary news to report on Tuesday, its stock was affected by the latest analyst moves. Several pundits tracking the Chinese e-commerce incumbent cut their price targets a day after its latest earnings release -- with one even downgrading her recommendation -- leading to a sell-off by Mr. Market.PDD's American depositary receipts (ADRs) ended the day more than 4% lower in price, contrasting unfavorably with the slight (0.2%) gain of the bellwether S&P 500 index.Although PDD posted very strong growth in some of its second-quarter fundamentals, the company still fell short of the consensus analyst revenue estimate, although it beat on profitability. Management's pronouncement of potentially difficult times ahead also dampened investor sentiment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool