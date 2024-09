Why Plug Power Stock Surged More Than 25% This Week

After crashing 24% in August, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is going ballistic and just clocked some solid weekly gains -- it was up 25.5% at its highest point in trading this week through 9:40 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The green hydrogen industry is still in its nascent stage, but more companies and economies are recognizing green hydrogen's potential to help address the climate change crisis. This week saw some notable developments in the industry that are fueling investors' hopes for Plug Power .Australia just revealed a new national hydrogen strategy with government incentives of more than $5 billion as it aims to become a "global hydrogen leader." India, meanwhile, announced its mission to become a global hub for the "production, utilization, and export of green hydrogen." Just days ago, auto giant BMW announced plans to launch its first-ever hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle in 2028 in collaboration with Toyota Motor.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool