POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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22.04.2026 20:01:14
Why Poet Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock is posting another day of monster gains on Wednesday. The optical-technologies player's share price was up 20.9% as of 2 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 had risen 0.8% at the same point in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4%. Major indexes are setting new highs in today's trading as investors react positively to news that the U.S. and Iran have extended their ceasefire agreement. In addition to bullish momentum for the broader market, Poet is getting a huge valuation boost in response to the company's latest order guidance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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