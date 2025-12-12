Polestar Automotive a Aktie

Polestar Automotive a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DP4R / ISIN: US7311052010

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.12.2025 21:02:18

Why Polestar Automotive Stock Crashed 20% After Its Reverse Stock Split This Week

Shares of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) crashed 19% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is struggling to generate a profit and has seen a crashing stock price, recently having to perform a reverse stock split in order to have a high enough stock price to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Electric vehicles have gone through a boom and bust cycle, with Polestar struggling to generate a profit and burning a lot of money.The stock is now down 96% from all-time highs. Here's why Polestar shares were falling yet again this week. Back during the electric vehicle (EV) boom, Polestar was able to raise $890 million through a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) to fund its growth plans. With multiple models coming down the pipe, it aimed to offer a premium EV brand and ride the wave of the electrification of the automotive space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten