Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
02.12.2025 02:54:03
Why Quantum Computing Inc. Stock Fell 30% in November
Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock was among the losers as the development-stage company fell alongside a broader retreat in tech stocks.Given that the company isn't yet generating material revenue, it shouldn't be surprising that QCi, as the company is also known, is sensitive to concerns about a bubble in AI stocks.Nonetheless, Quantum Computing Inc. delivered better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report, which came out in the middle of the month, and it announced a collaboration with POET Technologies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
