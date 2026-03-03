Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
03.03.2026 18:05:59
Why Quantum Computing Stock Is Plummeting Today
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock is falling Tuesday as investors react to geopolitical risks. The company's share price was down 9% as of noon ET amid the backdrop of a 1.4% decline for the S&P 500 and a 1.7% decline for the Nasdaq Composite. Quantum Computing published its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and reported revenue that missed Wall Street's target and earnings that topped the forecast. While the company's Q4 report arrived with mixed results, its sell-off today appears to be primarily driven by bearish sentiment connected to potential fallout from the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Quantum Computing reported a loss of $0.01 per share on sales of roughly $198,000 in the fourth quarter. While the company's loss was $0.01 per share lower than the average analyst estimate, revenue missed the forecast by roughly $190,000. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!