Red Cat Holdings Aktie

Red Cat Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007

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28.05.2026 20:23:36

Why Red Cat Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Red Cat (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock is seeing massive gains in Thursday's trading. The company's share price was up 35.1% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% at the same point in the day's trading, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.8%. The company's valuation is surging in conjunction with a recent report suggesting that the U.S. government could be poised to invest in drone companies. With today's explosive pop, the stock is now up 81.5% in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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