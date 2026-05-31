Redwire Aktie

Redwire für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.05.2026 23:18:20

Why Redwire Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) stock recorded massive gains this week. The space-tech company's share price rose 60.1% in a stretch of trading that saw the S&P 500 gain 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gain 2.6%. While bullish momentum for the broader market played a role in sending Redwire's valuation higher, bullish momentum for space stocks was particularly strong this week thanks to excitement surrounding SpaceX's upcoming IPO. Even though space stocks saw pullbacks in conjunction with the explosion of Blue Origin's rocket on Friday, Redwire still managed to book a huge valuation gain. The stock is up 223% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten