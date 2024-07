Why Roche Stock Just Popped, but Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk Dropped

Shares of Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) soared 7% through 11:55 a.m. ET Wednesday on positive data from phase 1 clinical trials of its new weight loss drug CT-996.But good news for Roche is bad news for the companies that now seem to have the weight-loss drug market to themselves. Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) were down 2.8% today, and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) lost 4%.This morning, Roche announced results of its new GLP-1 drug trial showing patients losing an average of 7.3% of their body weight after four weeks of treatment, which it calls a "clinically meaningful weight loss." Even better for patients, the drug comes in the form of a pill taken once daily.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool