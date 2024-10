Why Sanofi Stock Flew Higher on Friday

Investors traded on the latest news about global pharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) Friday. Happily for existing shareholders, the news -- of its third-quarter results -- was encouraging, and the stock rose as the trading week came to a close. It climbed more than 4%, sharply contrasting the basically flat-lining S&P 500 index.One reason investors were impressed by Sanofi 's latest fundamentals was the company's sales growth for the period. It came in at over 12% year over year, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to land at 13.4 billion euros ($14.5 billion).Net income rose at roughly the same percentage rate to 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion), or 2.25 euros ($2.43) per share. Meanwhile, its "business" (i.e., non-IFRS or adjusted) net income was 12% higher at nearly 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion), translating to 2.86 euros ($3.09 ) per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool