Why Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Surged Again This Week
Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) continued their excellent run in 2025 (up 96%) with another 9.3% rise in the week to Friday morning. This week's move comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Arcutis' Zoryve (roflumilast) cream. The development raises confidence that the company will be able to extract full value from Zoryve across various indications. Arcutis is a medical dermatology company with a commercialized therapy, Zoryve, approved for three inflammatory dermatoses: atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis. It's already approved in foam (better for hair-bearing areas) and cream (smooth areas), and in various concentrations, ranging from 0.3% to 0.05%. This week's news concerns the FDA's acceptance of an sNDA for Zoryve cream 0.3% for children aged two to five years with plaque psoriasis. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
