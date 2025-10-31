Zebra Technologies Aktie
WKN: 882578 / ISIN: US9892071054
|
31.10.2025 17:10:33
Why Shares in Zebra Technologies Fell This Week (and Why They Could Recover)
Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) slumped by 12.3% in the week through Friday morning. There's little doubt over the reason for the move, with the company's guidance on its third-quarter earnings call (released earlier in the week) falling short of expectations. Still, the dip is creating an interesting buying opportunity in the stock.There was little wrong with the third-quarter results themselves, and management's headline guidance for fourth-quarter sales growth of 8% to 11% is impressive. Still, as management outlined in the earnings presentation, the guidance includes an 850-basis point (whereby 100 basis points equals 1%) favorable impact from two acquisitions (Elo Touch in September and Photoneo in February) and foreign exchange movements.Backing out these factors leaves a range of a decline of 0.5% to growth of 2.5%. That's far less impressive and reflects a slowing in orders. It also mimics what its chief rival Honeywell's productivity solutions and services (PSS) is seeing. PSS organic sales declined 3% organically in the third quarter, and Honeywell's management referred to "modest demand headwinds" for PSS in the third quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
