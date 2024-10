Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Dropped Today and Took Home Depot and Lowe's Down Too

Shares of paint and coatings supplier Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) dropped as much as almost 5% after it reported third-quarter earnings today. The company missed Wall Street analyst expectations for both earnings per share and revenue.That not only led to the stock's plunge, but also declines in leading home improvement stocks Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW). As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Sherwin-Williams stock was still down by 4.2%. Investors also pushed Home Depot and Lowe's stocks along with it, moving those stocks lower by 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively.But that might be a case of tossing out the baby with the bathwater, making for an opportunity for investors. And Sherwin-Williams shareholders have a 20% gain in the last six months, even with today's drop.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool