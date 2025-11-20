NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.11.2025 23:56:05
Why Shiba Inu's Morning Surge, Then 5% Plunge, Matters for Markets Right Now
In the world of meme cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has a chart that almost perfectly matches what many investors have come to expect when investing in these high-upside, higher-risk assets. Today's price action in Shiba Inu has been intriguing to watch. Following the surge and plunge we saw today in the equity markets, Shiba Inu's impressive morning rally (which took this token 6.7% higher than yesterday's low) has been met with similar selling pressure this afternoon. As of 5 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu has sunk 5% from this morning's high. Let's dive into what's driving this volatility, and where this popular meme token could be headed from here. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!