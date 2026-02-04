Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
|
04.02.2026 17:44:33
Why Silicon Labs Stock Glows Green Today
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock skyrocketed 48% through 11:25 a.m. ET Wednesday after announcing its Q4 results -- and more importantly, also announcing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) will buy it.Image source: Getty Images.Silicon Labs beat earnings in its Q4 report. Analysts expected the semiconductor stock to earn $0.55 per share on sales of $207.6 million. Silicon Labs beat on both top and bottom lines, reporting $0.56 per share (adjusted) on $208 million in sales. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
