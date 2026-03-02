People Aktie
Why Some People Can't Delay Social Security and Why You May Face the Same Challenge
People are in the habit of imagining the best. A Gallup World Poll from 2009 -- just as America was climbing out of the Great Recession -- polled adults in more than 140 countries. Despite all that was going on in the world, 89% of the 150,000 adults Gallup polled said they expected their life in five years to be as good or better than it was five years earlier. That's optimism for you. And when a person is optimistic, they may think they have all the options in the world, including how long they plan to work. After all, there's a drumbeat of messages reminding Americans that they should wait until age 70 to claim Social Security if they want to receive the highest possible benefit. For some, collecting benefits any earlier than that seems like a failure.Yet no matter how optimistic you are, life can come down on you like a boulder. Out of nowhere, you may find yourself in the position of needing money and be forced to claim Social Security earlier than expected.
