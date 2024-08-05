|
05.08.2024 12:42:00
Why Starbucks Rallied Despite Declining Sales -- and Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) appear to have steadied despite the coffeehouse operator reporting declining same-store sales recently. Investors were encouraged by some recent partnerships the company has forged, along with hopes that a turnaround in the business is underway. The stock is nonetheless still down more than 20% year to date.Let's take a closer look at the company's recent results and see if a turnaround might be coming.Accounting for the majority of Starbuck locations, the U.S. and China remain the company's most important markets. Both, however, continued to struggle in its fiscal third quarter. In the U.S., Starbucks saw its same-store sales fall 2% compared to a 7% increase a year ago. Traffic to its stores fell by 6%, while the average ticket price increased by 4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!