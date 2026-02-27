NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.02.2026 01:40:56
Why Stock-Split Stock Service Now Triumphed on Thursday
Although some investors have become wary of companies leaning hard into artificial intelligence (AI), they're still bidding up the prices of some that have announced fresh AI initiatives. That was much of the dynamic behind ServiceNow's (NYSE: NOW) rise on Thursday. After the enterprise software specialist formally introduced two new AI offerings, its shares cruised to end the day almost 5% higher in price.That morning, ServiceNow announced the launch of its Autonomous Workforce. In its words, the product is effectively a framework of numerous "AI specialists that can execute jobs with the scope, authority, and governance required for enterprise work -- freeing people to focus on strategic problem solving and personalized service." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!